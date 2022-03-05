Winter Weather Returns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

A bitter surge of cold air sweeps into Colorado this weekend and with it comes a generous amount of snow for the mountains and parts of the Palmer Divide and Southern Urban Corridor.

Temperatures have been dropping all day, and will bottom out in the upper teens to low 20s by midnight. Then the snow starts up after midnight, spreading across Colorado Springs and Pueblo during most of the day Sunday.

It's hard to zero in on who gets the most snowfall with this type of late winter weather, but it's possible that some locations west of I-25 could get as much as 2 to 4 inches of snow. Accumulations around 4 inches are likely up near the Palmer Divide by Sunday evening as well.

Cold and unsettled weather will stick around all throughout next week with periods of rain and snow, especially Wednesday evening and Thursday. Daytime high temperatures may reach 50 degrees on Wednesday, but then bitter cold will return on Thursday with high temperatures in the low 20s. Next weekend will be mild with 50 degree temperatures returning.