Weekend Warmup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

A large, dry airmass spreads into the Western and Central US this weekend, bringing warmer temperatures to the Southeast Plains. High temperatures will reach for the mid 50s across Colorado Springs, and loads of sunshine will continue to melt our snow pack.

It's possible that even warmer weather will settle into the region during the midweek, breaking the wet, snowy Wednesdays we've had. Spring like high temperatures in the 70s are expected for most of the region before a couple of wintry weather systems return with snow next weekend.

Wear sunscreen if you're planning on a hike, the sun is getting higher each afternoon as spring approaches.