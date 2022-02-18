Police identify victim in crash Sunday on S. Circle Drive

Skip to Content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have identified the driver who was killed in a crash this past Sunday in south Colorado Springs.

The crash happened early Sunday morning near S. Circle Drive and S. Hancock Expressway. Officers found a car in a ditch near some trees, and a woman inside the car was dead.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Friday that the driver was identified as 43-year-old Joy Smith.

According to a statement from CSPD, Smith's vehicle went off the road while going north on Circle Drive, and it hit a tree before coming to a stop in the ditch.

The crash is still under investigation, and police said it's not currently known if speed or impairment were involved.

