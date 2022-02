COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office made a sad announcement Friday saying that a retired K-9 dog passed away Thursday night.

K-9 Nash, who served the sheriff's office from 2013 to 2019, passed away at his partner's home Thursday night. A cause of death wasn't given.

The sheriff's office says Nash happily retired with Sgt. Bengford after his service.