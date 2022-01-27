Pikes Peak Community College offers free tax preparation for low-income families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Community College is partnering with Tax Help Colorado through a new program of Mile High United Way designed to offer families free tax preparation.

Until March 19, IRS-certified PPCC accounting students will prepare and file tax returns free of charge to households with incomes of $57,000 a year and less.

On average, PPCC says tax preparation in Colorado costs around $200. This program will help ease the burden of commercial tax preparation on low-wage earners.

“This year continues to create economic challenges for people in our community and we’re proud to be able to have a direct and positive impact by saving them money on their tax preparation,” said Melissa Nelson, PPPC's Accounting program chair. “Providing our students with real-world experience is a major bonus.”

The service will be offered Saturdays, Jan.29 - March 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on PPCC's Centennial Campus off S. Academy Blvd.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Questions can be answered by calling 719-502-4829 or emailing taxhelpco@ppcc.edu.

A list of all Tax Help Colorado sites can be found here.