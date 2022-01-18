Colorado Springs house cleaner accused of stealing from clients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for more victims after a house cleaner from Colorado Springs was allegedly caught with jewelry stolen from a client's home.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers got a report about a theft last Friday, and investigators found 48-year-old Beryl Elizabeth Pippert "had stolen jewelry from the victim who had employed Pippert to clean the victim's home."

When police arrested Pippert, they found additional stolen items, including another item stolen from a victim who hired Pippert as a cleaner. Detectives said the other items are suspected to be stolen from other unknown victims.

Police say there may be victims who are unaware that they are missing items. If you employed Pippert and are missing items, you're urged to contact CSPD at CSPDReturnedProperty@coloradosprings.gov with your name and contact information, along with a time frame of when Pippert was employed.