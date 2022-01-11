Man arrested in Fountain for felony sexual exploitation of a child

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- An active-duty Army servicemember was arrested in Fountain on Tuesday for suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Fountain Police Department.

FPD says Ryan Scott Taflinger, 30, faces felony charges of sexual exploitation of children, and unlawful storage of firearms. Police say Taflinger "possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material."

According to FPD, Taflinger was arrested during a search near 7300 Fortman Ave. after investigators got a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Taflinger's status with the Army wasn't provided by the Fountain Police Department.

FPD says they're looking for additional victims in the case. If you have information, call 719-382-6918.