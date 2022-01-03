Retired K-9 Officer Zora, who served Colorado Springs for 8 years, dies at 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department announced one of their retired K-9 officers passed away. On Dec. 31, 2021, retired K-9 Officer Zora passed away at the age of 13.

According to the department, K-9 Zora served the City of Colorado Springs and the Airport from January 2012 until 2020 as a TSA Certified Bomb Dog.

K-9 Zora assisted with numerous bomb-related calls. The majority of those calls happened in the City of Colorado Springs and five other surrounding counties in Colorado.

CSPD says K-9 Zora also helped with several Dignitary Protection details, including former President Barack Obama and former President Donald Trump.

In 2015, K-9 Zora and her handler Officer Anderson received the Medal of Valor for a bomb call in Chaffee County.

In a statement, CSPD says, "K-9 Zora served the Colorado Springs Airport, the TSA, and the citizens of Colorado Springs with passion and excitement. She started every shift with enthusiasm, a tail wag, and brightened the lives of everyone around her."





K-9 Zora and Officer Anderson retired together in May of 2020.