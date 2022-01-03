Before and after photos show Colorado neighborhood’s destruction from Marshall Fire
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of homes were destroyed when a wildfire quickly moved into towns northwest of Denver last week.
The Marshall Fire left a path of destruction that was captured by cameras on the ground and in the air, but new photos from above provided by Nearmap show before and after the fire blazed through one neighborhood near Louisville. (Use the slider to compare the two photos provided by Nearmap.)
Comments
1 Comment
Well we now know it wasn’t caused by downed power lines, and they think someone deliberately started this fire, I already feel sorry for what is gonna happen to em when they are I.D’ed