Police: Colorado Springs man accused of sexual exploitation and luring of children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police in Colorado Springs say a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes Thursday.

According to a report from CSPD, investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a warrant to search a home on Mule Deer Drive, in northwest Colorado Springs. During the search, police arrested Alexandre Wallace.

Police say Wallace is facing charges of sexual exploitation and luring of children. He was taken into custody and moved to the El Paso County Jail. A mugshot wasn't immediately made available.