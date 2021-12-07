Colorado Springs Utilities warns of uptick in scam calls targeting customers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities is warning customers not to fall for scam calls that are making the rounds, pretending to be the utility company.

Springs Utilities says in recent weeks they've received an uptick in reports of scammers trying to trick customers into making payments over the phone.

“What we do see around the holiday season, is an uptick," said Ted Skroback, Public Affairs Specialist for Colorado Springs Utilities. "We were looking at some numbers from last year as well as this year, and they're about on par. Scam calls kind of dip down before December and then it spikes up in December. We're not the only industry that sees these scams like this, but the main one we're really concerned about is caller ID spoofing.”

Customers have told CSU the scam calls say they're coming from the Colorado Springs Utilities phone number, which is a common tactic for scammers called 'spoofing'. The Federal Communications Commission defines spoofing as "when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity." Scammers will spoof a number from a company or a government agency that you may already know and trust in order to trick you into giving them personal information or money.

The main scam Springs Utilities is dealing with right now is a phone call, that once you pick up, starts a recording. The recording then tells you to press a number, and demands you make a payment over the phone because you’re behind on your utility bill. The scam goes on to say if you don’t pay up, your service will be shut off. Springs Utilities says that’s how you know it’s a scam.

"The difference between a scam and reality is that we're not going to demand a payment on the spot," said Skroback. "We may say, 'Hey, it looks like you're a couple of payments behind. Is there anything that we can do to help? Is there assistance program? Can we get you on to a payment plan to get this through?' But we wouldn't say 'Hey, we're calling you because you need to pay right now on the spot or else we're sending somebody out to shut you off.'”

Another red flag, is if the caller ever asks you to pay for something with a gift card or wire transfer.

Colorado Springs Utilities stresses if you’re worried about a call being a scam, check your account on their website first, rather than inundating their customer service line with calls.

“If you are a little confused or you think it might sound legit, you can still hang up and you can make sure that on your account online that everything is looking OK, and your payments are processing properly," said Skroback. "If you have any questions from there, then that's the time to call into our customer service at 719-448-4800.”

For those who are behind on their payments, there is assistance available. One program that has millions of dollars to offer Coloradans in need, is the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP). If your income is up to 60 percent of the state median income level, you may qualify for heating assistance through LEAP.

Applications for LEAP are accepted November through April. Click here for more info, or call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435).

Colorado Springs Utilities has also released some tips to avoid getting scammed: