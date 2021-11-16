Colorado Springs Police search for robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect.

Monday, Sand Creek officers were dispatched to a business in the 1900 block of S. Murray Blvd. for a reported robbery. According to police, a man entered the store and left with an item without paying.

When approached by staff, police say the man inferred he was armed with a gun. The suspect then left on a bicycle.

According to police, the suspect is a white man in his 30s with facial hair. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt.