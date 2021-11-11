One dead from homeless camp fire near Fountain Creek

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Update: The Pueblo Fire Department confirmed one person died following a fire at a homeless camp along Fountain Creek.

At 4:07 p.m., PFD said there was a confirmed single fatality as a result of a fire in a homeless camp east of Dillon and 29th St.

Pueblo Fire can confirm a single fatality as a result of a fire in a homeless camp east of Dillon/29th St. Fire is out. Haaf Elementary was not in danger. PD on scene to conduct investigation. Dillon Dr is closed by King Soopers. #pueblofire pic.twitter.com/8jtqVNFqYH — Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) November 11, 2021

Around 3:30 p.m., officials said the fire was out and nearby structures, including Haaff Elementary School, were not in danger. District 60 told KRDO the fatality was not related to the school and all students are accounted for.

Dillon Dr. is closed by King Soopers as the Pueblo Police Department investigates the scene.

Earlier:

A fire near Haaff Elementary School forced the district to transport all students to a nearby elementary school.

According to District 60, the fire started near the school along Fountain Creek. Officials say that all students are safe and ask for patience from the school community as staff works to reunite students with their parents or guardians.

Parents or guardians can pick up students at Belmont Elementary School at 31 MacNaughton Rd. on the corner of Calhoun and Sheridan beginning at 3:30 p.m. from Door 6. That's located on the large blacktop area of Belmont Elementary.

Anyone picking up a student is asked to provide identification and be listed as an approved contact on the student's file.

The Pueblo Fire Department told KRDO confirmed crews are in the area working on the fire. As of 3:32 p.m., crews contained the fire.

