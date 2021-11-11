Man pepper-sprayed by employee, arrested for attempted robbery spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say a 22-year-old man is facing several charges after trying to rob businesses last week in east Colorado Springs.

According to a CSPD report, police got a tip that a man tried to rob five businesses last Friday. Then on Saturday, officers got a report that a suspect matching the description had just tried to rob a convenience store near 5200 Astrozon Boulevard.

During the robbery attempt on Saturday, police say an employee in the convenience store "pepper sprayed the suspect," and officers arrived to take him into custody. The suspect was identified as Jared-Kekoa Fernandez.

Fernandez is facing at least five charges for attempted robbery.