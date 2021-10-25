Pueblo Police say shooting might’ve stemmed from road rage incident

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police say a Saturday shooting might've been caused by a road rage incident.

At 8:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to W. Northern Ave. and Lake Ave. on reports of shots fired between two vehicles.

Later that night, police found one of the two vehicles involved in the shooting. According to police, the vehicle had several bullet holes.

The victim told police they had been shot at by people in a 4-door sedan. The victim also told officers they believed the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that happened earlier in the evening with the same vehicle.

According to police, the victim and other witnesses weren't able to provide a definitive description of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Flores at (719)-553-2936. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or click here.