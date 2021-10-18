Free device checkups available at Colorado Springs Cybersecurity Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you've got an electronic device that you want to keep safe from hackers, or you know a family member who might be susceptible, you can get valuable tips Tuesday morning at the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center's Cybersecurity Day.

It's happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the National Cybersecurity Center on N. Nevada Ave. The group says anyone from the public can stop into NCC and have one of their devices checked. Registration is required, and you can sign up for a timeslot at this link.

The organization says cybercrime, which includes things like data hacking or embezzlement, is up 600% because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is an opportunity for the community to quickly learn about best practices with cyber hygiene checkups from experts throughout our community," said Aikta Marcoulier, the executive director of the Pikes Peak SBDC.