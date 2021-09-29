Long term care facilities required to schedule booster shots before October’s end

Local News

COLORADO -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is requiring long term care facilities to schedule booster shot vaccination clinics before the end of October 2021 for anyone eligible for the Pfizer booster shot.

Vaccine effectiveness may decrease over time in some people, and a booster dose can help bring up immunity levels. Booster doses are common practice in routine childhood vaccines and require multiple doses at specific intervals to be most effective, according to CDPHE.

Last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially recommended Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people at higher risk for COVID-19. Booster doses should be given at least six months after the second dose.

The updated CDC guidance recommends Pfizer booster shots for people 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people 50–64 years old with underlying medical conditions.

The change affects Public Health Order 20-20, which now states nursing homes, assisted living residences, intermediate care facilities, and group homes must complete a COVID-19 booster shot vaccination clinic for eligible clients no later than October 25, 2021, and schedule the clinic no later than October 1, 2021.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.