UPDATE: missing teen found safe

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police Department say the teen who went missing Monday afternoon has been found safe Tuesday morning.

Jakob Glascock left his home voluntarily on Monday afternoon, September 13th, according to Colorado Springs Police. He was last seen near his home off Delighted Circle N. on the Northwest side of Colorado Springs.

He is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, and 150 lbs. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing a Batman shirt, blue jeans, gray and blue tennis shoes, and was carrying a camo backpack.