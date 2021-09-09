Rollover crash shuts down westbound Highway 24 near Cascade

Local News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash has shut down westbound Highway 24 near Cascade.

According to CDOT, westbound lanes are closed between Hagerman Avenue and Rampart Terr Road, at mile point 293.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route, traffic is being diverted at Waldo Canyon.

#US24 westbound: Road closed between Hagerman Avenue and Rampart Terr Road. Mile Point 293, seek alternate route, use caution, slower speeds, expect delays https://t.co/3Nvf7d6DfS — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 9, 2021

According to Colorado State Patrol, it's a single-vehicle crash. Troopers say a Ford pickup flipped. First responders are at the scene working to extract the driver. At this time, CSP believes only one person was in the Ford.

As of 5:35 p.m., CSP says drivers should expect the westbound Highway 24 will be closed for another 30-40 minutes.