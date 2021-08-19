Pueblo County High School hosts fundraiser to help student in need of kidney transplant

Local News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County High School is raising money to help a student in need of a kidney transplant.

Thursday, the school is hosting a cheer and dance fundraiser performance showcase. All of the proceeds go towards 15-year-old Izzabella Martin.

According to District 70, Martin was diagnosed in June with the genetic condition Nephronophthisis Type 1, which affects her kidneys. Now, she needs a transplant within the next six to twelve months.

The showcase begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Pueblo County High School football stadium. Admission is $5. Schools from around the area will be there to support Martin and her family.

Her family also set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. Click here to donate.