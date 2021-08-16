Colorado Springs Police: unlicensed massage therapist arrested for several sexual assaults

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a suspect linked to several sexual assaults during massages.

In February of 2020, CSPD Special Victims detectives began a criminal investigation into numerous sexual assaults involving the same suspect. Detectives say these assaults happened over several years.

Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect, and additional victims were discovered.

In August, officers arrested 63-year-old Ronald Fleming for three counts of felony unlawful sexual contact.

According to CSPD, the assaults happened at Fleming's private office in a company called Cross Link Group. Police say Fleming was using his office for unlicensed massage therapy.

Detectives are seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidents involving Fleming.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000 and reference the call screen number 20048995.