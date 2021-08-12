Colorado Springs Police: man arrested after robbery and hitting police cruiser

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police arrested a man accused of a robbery and hitting a police cruiser.

On Wednesday at 10:07 p.m., officers with the Gold Division responded to the 800 block of South Meade Ave. on reports of a personal robbery with a weapon.

Soon after, police found the suspect in a vehicle at a nearby business. A short pursuit began but was terminated due to the risk to the public.

Officers found the suspect again in the 800 block of Hillside Ridge Point. The suspect refused to exit the vehicle, tried leaving, and crashed into a police cruiser and an unoccupied vehicle.

After crashing, the suspect ran but was quickly caught by officers.

The suspect, identified as Monta Smith, was taken into custody.