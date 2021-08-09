Denver man dies outside of Pueblo in single-vehicle crash

Local News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Northbound I-25 just south of Pueblo opened back up following a single-vehicle deadly crash.

At 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Colorado State Patrol was notified of a crash that happened on I-25 near milepost 81. The reporting caller told CSP a white pickup truck was off the road, heavily damaged, and the crash looked "very bad."

At the scene, CSP determined a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 was northbound on I-25 when it traveled off the left side of the road in a right curve. Based on tire tracks, troopers said the driver steered to the right causing the Dodge to rotate clockwise and travel back across the road. At that point, the driver then steered to the left, causing the Dodge to rotate counter-clockwise as it traveled off the right side of the road.

Troopers say the truck rolled twice, ejecting the driver, before coming to rest in a ditch on the right side of the road.

According to CSP, the driver, a 35-year-old Denver man, was found in the ditch and was unresponsive. He died at the scene.

The right lane of northbound I-25 was closed for four hours while the crash was investigated.