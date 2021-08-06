Last weekend for Colorado Springs Backpack Bash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, August 7 is the last weekend for El Paso County's annual Backpack Bash.
Hosted by Pikes Peak United Way and COSILoveYou, the Backpack Bash is a citywide effort to provide school supplies to thousands of families and students.
Each student will be provided with essential school supplies, additional health services, and the opportunity to have fun as a family in a carnival-style setting.
These backpacks were made possible through community donations.
Other businesses like Chick-Fil-A, Vaccinations with Able Care, Lens crafters, Kids on Bikes, and the Pikes Peak Library will also participate at some locations.
Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at all locations:
- Central: Doherty High School at 4515 Barnes Rd., both walk-up and drive-thru
- Monument: Tri-Lakes YMCA at 17250 Jackson Creek Pkwy, walk-up only
- West: Coronado High School at 1590 W Fillmore St., both walk-up and drive-thru
- Downtown: Hillside Community Center at 925 S Institute St., walk-up only
Below are the requirements to receive a bag:
- Children must be present to receive a backpack
- Attend the Backpack Bash closest to you out of the seven locations
- Go between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive a backpack
- Students can only attend one Backpack Bash event
- Please do not arrive earlier than 9 a.m. in an attempt to avoid traffic backups
- Some locations will be drive-thru only, some will be walk-up only and some will be a hybrid of both. Regardless, people are asked to wear masks
For more information and to see what businesses are at which locations, click here.
