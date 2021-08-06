Last weekend for Colorado Springs Backpack Bash

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, August 7 is the last weekend for El Paso County's annual Backpack Bash.

Hosted by Pikes Peak United Way and COSILoveYou, the Backpack Bash is a citywide effort to provide school supplies to thousands of families and students.

Each student will be provided with essential school supplies, additional health services, and the opportunity to have fun as a family in a carnival-style setting.

These backpacks were made possible through community donations.

Other businesses like Chick-Fil-A, Vaccinations with Able Care, Lens crafters, Kids on Bikes, and the Pikes Peak Library will also participate at some locations.

Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at all locations:

Central: Doherty High School at 4515 Barnes Rd., both walk-up and drive-thru

Monument: Tri-Lakes YMCA at 17250 Jackson Creek Pkwy, walk-up only

West: Coronado High School at 1590 W Fillmore St., both walk-up and drive-thru

Downtown: Hillside Community Center at 925 S Institute St., walk-up only

Below are the requirements to receive a bag:

Children must be present to receive a backpack

Attend the Backpack Bash closest to you out of the seven locations

Go between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive a backpack

Students can only attend one Backpack Bash event

Please do not arrive earlier than 9 a.m. in an attempt to avoid traffic backups

Some locations will be drive-thru only, some will be walk-up only and some will be a hybrid of both. Regardless, people are asked to wear masks

For more information and to see what businesses are at which locations, click here.