Pikes Peak Humane Society starts fundraiser to help extremely emaciated, neglected dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is raising money to care for three dogs that were surrendered during a neglect investigation.

HSPPR Animal Law Enforcement officers were called Monday to a Colorado Springs property to do a welfare check on reportedly skinny dogs. When Officer Suffern arrived, he found two dogs extremely emaciated.

In addition to the emaciated state, HSPPR says one dog was suffering from a severe case of dermatitis. The dog had skin irritation and open wounds all along his body.

Suffern determined the dogs were not receiving the proper care, had the owners agreed to surrender the two along with a third dog.

The three dogs, Max, Aurora, and Athena are set to receive desperately needed medical care.

HSPPR is working on getting Max and Aurora up to a healthy weight through extensive care including a high-calorie diet and weight check-ins to make sure they're gaining weight safely. They will also treat Max's dermatitis.

The non-profit has set up a fundraiser for the three dogs, you can donate here.

The owners were charged with two counts of animal neglect.