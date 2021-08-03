Victim in I-25 crash near Bijou identified

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Corner identified the victim in a single-vehicle crash that shut down northbound I-25 on Sunday.

CSPD says a driver swerved off of I-25 and crashed into a barrier on the side of the highway.

Tuesday, the El Paso County Coroner identified the driver as 29-year-old Ambrose Williams. Police say Williams suffered a medical issue that caused him to swerve and crash.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the accident.

Northbound lanes on I-25 at the Bijou exit were closed for several hours following the accident.