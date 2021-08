News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officers are currently on the scene at a multi-vehicle crash on I-25 northbound at the Bijou exit.

Officers told KRDO a "medical event" occurred at the crash and CSPD tweeted that the accident was "serious."

All traffic traveling northbound is being diverted at the Cimarron exit. Avoid the area if possible.

