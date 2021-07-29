Adaptive water ski program in Colorado Springs helps build confidence

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- For the past 24 years, the therapeutic reaction program through Colorado Springs' Parks and Recreation and Cultural Services Department has been putting on an adaptive water ski program.

The program is for adults 13 and old with physical and developmental disabilities. The goal is to get them out on the water, teach them new skills, and increase their confidence.

"It does help people increase their confidence level, it helps them build new skills that they thought they couldn’t do before, and it’s a great community event," said Felicia Barnhart, the recreation therapist.

This year there are 20 people signed up for the six-week program. One of them is Peter Harper, this is his first summer participating.

"Peter’s always been very strong-willed, and I knew he’d love this," said Koni Haper, Peter's mom.

It's now a sport Peter has grown to love.

"I just feel free and not worrying about anything," said Peter.

The last day of the adaptive water ski program is next Wednesday. There aren't any more slots left for sign-ups, but you are invited to go out and check it out.

There will be programs in the fall, those can be found on their website.