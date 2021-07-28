Pueblo Community College to open new learning center for economic development

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Community College announced a new learning center geared towards helping adults learn economic development.

The project is called the Place for Enrichment and Academic Knowledge (PEAK). The center will offer meeting spaces, training, technology, and more.

According to school representatives, PEAK will be open to everyone in the community, not just students.

Organizers hope it will become a go-to place for education and help people prosper financially in Pueblo.