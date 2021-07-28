Eviction moratorium expires July 31, thousands of Coloradans face eviction

Local News

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- On July 31, 2021, the eviction moratorium enacted by the CDC is set to expire. That leaves thousands of Coloradans vulnerable to evictions.

The temporary eviction moratorium was put in place during the height of the pandemic to protect tenants from being evicted.

However, the moratorium doesn't forgive payments missed. That means, beginning August 1, renters will be responsible for the unpaid rent or risk of being evicted at the discretion of landlords.

Since June, more Americans fell behind on rent according to Census Household Pulse Survey. In Colorado, Zillow found roughly 45 percent of tenants are not up to date on their rent.

Zillow provided the following data:

A projected 7,849 eviction filings in Colorado, resulting in likely 4,619 evictions

91,578 renter households are currently behind on rent

An estimated 48,448 renter households currently at risk of eviction

Of those behind on rent, 45.4 percent believe the yare likely and 15 percent somewhat likely to be evicted.

For Coloradans in need of rental assistance, the state-run Emergency Rental Assistance Program is available. The program provides financial assistance with rent. Tenants and landlords who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible.

ERAP funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a priority given to:

Applicants with eviction notices;

Individuals making less than 50% of the median income; and

Individuals unemployed for more than 90 days.

For more information on the requirements and how to apply for ERAP, click here.