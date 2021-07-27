Colorado Springs Police: man threatens store employees, steals knives

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after robbing a convenience store Tuesday in Colorado Springs.

At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to reports of a disturbance occurring at a convenience store in the 2200 block of Hancock Expressway.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the suspect had attacked employees with a large stick and threatened to kill them.

The suspect then stole two large knives from the business before fleeing on foot. Officers were able to locate the suspect near Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Andrew McIntosh.