El Paso Sheriff: missing 83-year-old woman found deceased near home

Local News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office called off the search for an 83-year-old woman after she was found deceased close to her home.

Francis Vialpando was last seen alive at 4 p.m. on Monday. The sheriff's office reported her missing, saying she had a cognitive impairment.

Initially, the sheriff's office said she was believed to have been on foot in the 13100 block of Ravine Drive West.

At 9:44 p.m., the sheriff's office announced the search had been canceled and that she had been located.

According to deputies, her body was found in a vehicle near her home. At this time, deputies believe she died of natural causes.