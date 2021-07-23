Pikes Peak area community joins in Honk and Wave parade to celebrate Team USA

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 2020 Summer Olympics are officially underway in Tokyo. Here in Colorado, more than 20 different community-wide organizations took part in a Honk and Wave parade on Friday.

Among the participants was the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, which is used for some Olympic training.

Other organizations included the Children's Hospital Colorado, the Colorado Springs Airport, and Mount Carmel Veteran Service Center.

The city says nearly one-third of the 613-member Olympic Team this year has lived or trained in Colorado Springs since the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

The Springs community participated in a Honk and Wave parade during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.