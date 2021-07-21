Retired Fort Carson veteran gifted new home

Local News

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) -- A retired Fort Carson veteran received the keys to their brand new home in Larkspur Wednesday.

Retired Sgt. William "Jaye" VanBoening was a Motor Transportation Operator stationed at Fort Carson, 360th Transportation Company, during his 15-month deployment to Iraq. He also served two tours in Afghanistan before being honorably discharged in 2014.

VanBoening also has an art-based nonprofit that holds workshops, raises awareness and funds to donate to organizations like Military Warriors Support Foundation.

The donation was made possible through a partnership with Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Since 2012, Wells Fargo has donated more than 400 homes for veterans and Gold Star families across all 50 states.

Learn more about the Military Warriors Support Foundation here.