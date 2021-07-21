Railroad crossing at Fontaine and Highway 85 closed due to incident involving a train
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A railroad crossing in Fountain has closed down following an incident involving a train.
According to the City of Fountain, the incident occurred at Fontaine and Highway 85. At 4:50 p.m., officials confirmed the incident was a fatal accident involving a train and a pedestrian.
Fountain police say the crossing will be closed for several hours. This is a developing story.
On July 15, there was a crash involving an SUV and a train at that same intersection.
Comments
3 Comments
How do you not see a train?
By walking or sitting on the track, with your back to the approaching train, and are impaired enough.
“officials confirmed the incident was a fatal accident involving a train and a pedestrian”
.
Pedestrians never fare well when colliding with a train.