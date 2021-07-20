Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 11:21 AM

Olympians, Paralympians meet with kids in Hillside Connection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kids with the Hillside Connection program in Colorado Springs got a chance to meet some of the best athletes in the world this week as part of a meet and greet organized by UCHealth.

The special guests included four-time Olympic silver medalist in cycling Sarah Hammer-Kroening, seven-time Paralympic medalist Amanda McGrory, who will be competing in Tokyo; and Allysa Seely, a Paralympic gold medalist in Triathlon who will also be competing in Tokyo.

Colorado Springs / News / Video

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content