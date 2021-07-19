Crews complete water main repairs at Graden of the Gods Road

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities announced repairs to a water main break at Garden of the Gods Road completed.

On July 13, crews shut down a section of Graden of the Gods Rd. between N. Chestnut St. to Rusina Rd. after a water main break.

CSU crews spent the week replacing the pipe and repaving the road. On Saturday, two westbound lanes opened. Now, crews are working on pre-paving on the closed eastbound lanes of that section.

The road is expected to fully re-open by mid-week. CSU continues to ask drivers to watch for reduced speed near the construction area and be mindful of workers and equipment.