Red Leg Brewing Company to open multi-purpose complex, The Garrison July 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Red Leg Brewing Company's new multi-purpose complex is set to open to the public on July 28.

The veteran-owned brewery, based in Colorado Springs, announced the project in January of 2020. The new facility, dubbed The Garrison, is a 14,000 square-foot airplane hanger-style facility and mixed-use complex. The building will include a taproom with 20 beers on tap, wine and cider selections, a rooftop deck and bar, and an outdoor beer garden.

In addition to Red Leg Brewing Company, The Garrison will house local businesses and restaurants including Nekter Juice, Criterium Bicycles, Sasquatch Cookies, Oliver's Deli, Public House Burger Concept "PH Burger Bunker Bar," TacoQ by the Warehouse, and Red Leg Wind and Spirits.

The Garrison will be fully operational with local businesses by the fall of 2021.

According to the brewery, the inside can hold up to 1,000 people and the outdoor areas can hold up to 876. Outside there will be German beer garden tables and benches, a bike rack, corn hole games, and a turf area.

“While Red Leg has been operational in this community for nearly a decade, this is an expansion that we are beyond excited to bring to the Springs and an opportunity to showcase other amazing local businesses and entertainers in The Garrison area as our community partners. While we will continue to ship our beer to military installations across the country, this new location and expansion is going to provide locals and visitors a prime destination where they can stop in for a refreshing beer, enjoy live entertainment, savor delicious food, and relax in a welcoming atmosphere with some amazing views,” said Todd Baldwin, president and founder of Red Leg Brewing Company.

Red Leg Brewing Company says the new facility will enable them to produce 341,000 gallons of craft beer annually.

The Garrison will be open from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. daily beginning July 28 at 2323 Garden of the Gods Road. For more information, click here.