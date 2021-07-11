Four arrested at hotel across the street from Coors Field ahead of MLB All-Star Game

Local News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Police arrested three men and a woman at a hotel across the street from Coors Field on gun and drug charges late Friday night.

Denver Police held a press conference Sunday afternoon, assuring the public that the area is safe.

DPD officers were called to the Maven Hotel at 1850 Wazee Street after a tip from the public. After obtaining search warrants for two rooms, they found guns and drugs. Police impounded two vehicles for evidence.

FBI Denver is working with DPD on this investigation and said in a release that they don't believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game. It's still unclear why the four had guns or drugs in their rooms.

Richard Platt, 41, Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, are all in custody each facing charges connected to what police found in their rooms.

Platt is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

Gabriel Rodriguez is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Ricardo Rodriguez is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Kanoelehua Serikawa is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

Platt appeared in court Sunday and a judge set his bond at $50,000 cash. The other three are still trying to obtain attorneys.

The operator of the Maven Hotel, Sage Hospitality, released this statement: "We are incredibly proud that our team swiftly alerted the authorities in this instance. We are thankful to DPD for their quick action to safely resolve this situation and will continue to work closely with them to support their investigation."

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.