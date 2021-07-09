County Line Road northbound on-and-off ramps close July 11

Local News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing ramps along I-25 in the Gap Project for the next several weeks.

Beginning Sunday, July 11, both northbound off-and-on ramps at I-25 and County Line Road are closing for roughly six weeks. This will allow crews to replace the ramps and reconstruct the interchange.

For access to northbound I-25 from County Line Road, drivers are asked to head south on I-25 and use the CO 105 interchange to go north.

CDOT

For access to County Line Road from northbound I-25, drivers are asked to continue north on I-25 and turn around at the Greenland Road interchange and head southbound on I-25 to County Line Road.

CDOT

These closures follow crews demolishing the County Line Road bridge.

According to CDOT, the project is on schedule and within budget. Below is a look at the County Line Road bridge construction phases.

CDOT

Construction on the ramps is set to end in August. Complete construction of the entire 18-mile corridor is slated to be completed by November 2022.