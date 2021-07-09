Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting in 2700 block of Reeve Cir.

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are working to identify the suspect in a shooting.

On Thursday at 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Reeve Cir. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the groin.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to CSPD, the victim knew the suspect. The Colorado Springs Department's Violent Crimes Unit assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Graves at (719)-385-2125.