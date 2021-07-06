Fountain Fire Department responds to small explosions at abandoned homeless camp

Local News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Fire Department responded to several small propane explosions early Tuesday.

Batallion Chief Nate Lynn said crews were called to an abandoned homeless camp underneath Mesa Ridge Parkway near I-25 around 3:45 Tuesday morning for reports of a fire. Shortly after, there were several small explosions from propane tanks or lighter fluid.

No one was found with any injuries from the fire or explosions.

Crews from several agencies are battling some logistic issues in putting the fire out and said they will likely be in the area until at least noon.