Colorado Springs Police: motorcyclist dies after crashing into back of truck

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident Thursday morning.

According to police, a motorcycle was speeding on Brookside towards Dorchester. That's when a tree trimming truck with a trailer turned in the intersection in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist wasn't able to stop in time and rammed into the back of the truck. Police say the motorcyclist died shortly after the crash.

CSPD is still investigating this crash, the name of the motorcyclist has yet to be released.