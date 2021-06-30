Motorcycle crash shuts down 2 lanes of SB I-25 between W. Cimarron St. and Tejon St.

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southbound I-25 is down to one lane after W. Cimarron St. following an accident involving a motorcycle.

Colorado Springs Police are at the scene of the crash. The two far-right lanes and the exit lane are closed while officers work at the scene.

Police say only the motorcycle was involved, no other vehicles. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital.

No word on the extent of injuries. This is a developing story.