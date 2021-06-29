Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru offers dinosaur tour in Colorado Springs

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dinosaurs will invade Colorado Springs through the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru exhibit.

Beginning July 9, visitors can experience more than 70 life-like dinosaurs, including a Spinosaurus, a Triceratops, a T. Rex, and baby dinosaurs.

Guests stay in their cars throughout the tour with little to no contact with the staff. All attendees will receive a free, safari-style family photo in their vehicles set against a dinosaur backdrop as a memento.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru runs from July 9-18 at the Broadmoor World Arena. Tickets are $49 per car-load of up to eight people. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

