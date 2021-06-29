Colorado Springs Police: woman in custody after stealing vehicle and eluding officers

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police arrested a woman after allegedly stealing a vehicle and eluding officers on Monday evening.

At 5:15 p.m., officers received a call that a black BMW 640 was stolen from a driveway in the 1600 block of West Kiowa Street. The owner reported they followed the suspect to the area of South Nevada and I-25.

Officers responded to the area, found the stolen vehicle, and attempted to stop the suspect, but they fled and officers did not pursue.

At 7:45 p.m., officers located the vehicle near Highway 115 and Norad Road. The vehicle was stopped, and when officers attempted to contact, the suspect refused to exit.

CSPD says officers employed a variety of tactics to get the suspect out of the vehicle, however, the suspect refused to cooperate.

Officers eventually broke a passenger window, unlocked the vehicle, and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The suspect, identified as Katrina Apodaca, is charged with motor vehicle theft, eluding, and driving under the influence.

The owner of the vehicle responded with officers to the recovery location and took their vehicle.