Appointments no longer needed at El Paso County Motor Vehicle offices

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Appointments are no longer needed at the Clerk and Recorder's Motor Vehicle Offices in Colorado Springs.

Tuesday, officials announced people can now visit any of the Clerk's four branches for Motor Vehicle and Driver's License services without an appointment.

“Our Office continues to be committed to the health and wellbeing of both customers and staff members,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “At this time with vaccinations available and the new, more relaxed health guidelines, we believe the appointment system is no longer necessary, while allowing for more customer visits. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation during the past year and are pleased to provide personal service when needed.”

The appointment system was initially implemented to maintain health guidelines during the height of the pandemic.

All branches are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Saturdays, the North Office will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. beginning July 10.

Several motor vehicle and driver's license services are available online through the State Division of Motor Vehicles website.

For vehicle registration renewals, people can renew online, at a kiosk, by mail, or by calling (719)-520-6240. Find a kiosk location by clicking here.