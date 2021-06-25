Fatal accident along Highway 24 at Constitution Ave.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to reports of a severe accident at Constitution Ave. and Highway 24 just before 3 p.m.
According to CDOT, there's a full closure for westbound and eastbound lanes between Brookings Dr. and Constitution Ave. along Highway 24.
CHFD on scene serious accident blocking traffic, Constitution/Hwy 24. Alternate routes suggested.— Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) June 25, 2021
A KRDO crew is at the scene, and it appears there is at least one fatality. No word on other injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
Comments