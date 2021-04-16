Driver dies week after crash in Colorado Springs

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man who was involved in a crash near Penrose Hospital in late March died from his injuries a week after the crash, Colorado Springs Police reported Friday.

CSPD said the crash happened on March 29 when 89-year-old James Barcus was attempting a left turn from Monroe Street onto N. Nevada Ave. Barcus' car was hit by a passenger van going south, but Barcus was the only one injured.

According to an update Friday from CSPD, Barcus passed away from his injuries on April 8.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver in the other vehicle, police said.