Colorado Springs city council to discuss illicit massage parlors on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, the Colorado Springs City Council will be briefed by the Colorado Springs Police Department on more than two dozen illicit massage parlors operating in greater Colorado Springs.

The work session, which can be viewed by the public online, comes two years after KRDO 13 Investigates first exposed the illegal sex industry with ties to human trafficking, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

"It's been a while I think since this has come back to us, so I think we'll be hungry for new information and to refresh our minds and knowledge about this subject," Council President Pro-tem, At-large, Tom Strand said.

Strand says the work session is an opportunity for the city council to gain knowledge on the illicit massage parlor issue while they look into possible legislative solutions to address the issue. The council does not vote during council work sessions.

"We can ask questions and even ask them to go back an provide more information so when we do vote on either an ordinance or you know, make a motion on an issue that we're going to set a law on, that we have all of the information and knowledge we know to make the best decision that we can," Strand said.

The council will be hearing from the Colorado Springs Vice Unit on the work they have done to try and shut down the illegal parlors. A PowerPoint presentation put together by CSPD for Monday's session indicates there are at least 35 illicit parlors police are aware of.

"I know KRDO has been looking at the possibility that we've got businesses within Colorado Springs that are illegitimate, that are operating sort of on the dark side that might involve the improper use of women, that may involve prostitution," Strand said.

Strand recommends the newly elected members who will be sworn in on April 20 watch the council work session so they are up to speed on the issue since they would be voting on a possible ordinance in the future. However, Strand believes there could be another council work session set on the issue before any possible voting.

"We want to craft an ordinance that very carefully does not interfere with private enterprise and private business but does in fact deal with people that are violating the law and that are outlaws," Strand said.

13 Investigates will be at the 10 a.m. council work session on Monday. You will be able to watch it live on KRDO.com.